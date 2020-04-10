10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train WFH reads:

• Marks: There are (a) facts, (b) informed extrapolations from analogies, and (c) opinion or speculation (Oaktree Capital)

• The Coronavirus Crisis Is Starting to Hit Muni Bonds. Why That Matters. (Barron’s)

• Investors baffled by soaring stocks in ‘monster’ depression (Financial Times)

• Have States With Lockdown Protests Been Hit Harder By Unemployment? (FiveThirtyEight)

• Tribe over truth: The Question My Confederate Ancestors Taught Me To Ask (The French Press)

• The Pandemic Shows What Cars Have Done to Cities (The Atlantic)

• USDA let millions of pounds of food rot while food-bank demand soared: State officials and growers say Trump’s Agriculture Department has been woefully slow to respond to farm crisis caused by coronavirus. (Politico)

• We need to talk about death (Newsweek)

• Why your pet is acting weird during quarantine, explained by animal behaviorists (Vox)

• The Beastie Boys Movie Is Enormously Moving (Slate)