10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning
train WFH reads:
• Marks: There are (a) facts, (b) informed extrapolations from analogies, and (c) opinion or speculation (Oaktree Capital)
• The Coronavirus Crisis Is Starting to Hit Muni Bonds. Why That Matters. (Barron’s)
• Investors baffled by soaring stocks in ‘monster’ depression (Financial Times)
• Have States With Lockdown Protests Been Hit Harder By Unemployment? (FiveThirtyEight)
• Tribe over truth: The Question My Confederate Ancestors Taught Me To Ask (The French Press)
• The Pandemic Shows What Cars Have Done to Cities (The Atlantic)
• USDA let millions of pounds of food rot while food-bank demand soared: State officials and growers say Trump’s Agriculture Department has been woefully slow to respond to farm crisis caused by coronavirus. (Politico)
• We need to talk about death (Newsweek)
• Why your pet is acting weird during quarantine, explained by animal behaviorists (Vox)
• The Beastie Boys Movie Is Enormously Moving (Slate)
For Amazon, Pandemic Isn’t All Prime Time
Source: WSJ
