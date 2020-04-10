10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• China Concealed Coronavirus Outbreak Extent: U.S. Intelligence (Bloomberg)

• The State of the American Business (Irrelevant Investor)

• How Epidemics of the Past Changed the Way Americans Lived: Past public health crises inspired innovations in infrastructure, education, fundraising and civic debate. (Smithsonian)

• Real Estate Spring Buying Season Could Be “Catastrophic” (New York Times)

• Millions of N95 masks keep surfacing. So why is there still a shortage? (Recode) see also I Spent A Day In The Coronavirus-Driven Feeding Frenzy Of N95 Mask Sellers And Buyers And This Is What I Learned (Forbes)

• MichaelLewis on Sniffoutcovid: A Coronavirus Fix That Passes the Smell Test (Bloomberg)

• Charge a Car Battery in 5 Minutes? That’s the Plan (Wired)

• A Change in Lesson Plans: Homeschooling in a Pandemic (New York Review of Books)

• Covid-19 is killing off our traditional notions of national defense (Washington Post)

• 5 People on Being Isolated With Their Exes (The Cut)