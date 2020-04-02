Diagnostics and Treatment Under Development for COVID-19

New treatments under development for COVID-19
Source: Artis Ventures via Visual Capitalist
Very interesting set of data points on current research in three areas:
- Diagnostics: Quickly and effectively detecting the disease in the first place
- Treatments: Alleviating symptoms so people who have disease experience milder symptoms, and lowering the overall mortality rate
- Vaccines: Preventing transmission by making the population immune to COVID-19
The graphics provide an in-depth look at who’s in the innovation race to defeat the virus.
New tests under development for COVID-19
