Diagnostics and Treatment Under Development for COVID-19

April 2, 2020 6:00am by

New treatments under development for COVID-19

Source: Artis Ventures via Visual Capitalist

 

 

Very interesting set of data points on current research in three areas:

  1. Diagnostics: Quickly and effectively detecting the disease in the first place
  2. Treatments: Alleviating symptoms so people who have disease experience milder symptoms, and lowering the overall mortality rate
  3. Vaccines: Preventing transmission by making the population immune to COVID-19

The graphics provide an in-depth look at who’s in the innovation race to defeat the virus.

 

 

 

 

New tests under development for COVID-19
Source: Artis Ventures via Visual Capitalist

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under