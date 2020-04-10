10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning
• Investors Bet Giant Companies Will Dominate After Crisis (New York Times)
• Despite Fed Backstop, Junk Bonds Still Face Big Trouble (Chief Investment Officer)
• The Geographic Concentration of Venture Capital(ists) (Ian Hathaway)
• How Fed Intervention Saved Carnival: The cruise line asked hedge funds for cash before central-bank intervention reopened bond markets (Wall Street Journal)
• Cyber-intel firms pitch governments on spy tools to trace coronavirus (Reuters)
• Bad WiFi is slowing you down. Fix yours without spending a dime. (Washington Post)
• 24 Hours at the Epicenter of the Coronavirus Pandemic (New Yorker)
• I Teach School Now. It Isn’t Going Well. (Wall Street Journal)
• Why is the Administration Pretending It Didn’t Blow Up the Iran Nuclear Deal? (Slate)
• N.C.A.A. Outlines Plan to Let Athletes Make Endorsement Deals (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jim Chanos, famed short seller and founder Kynikos Associates. Chanos helped to expose a number of financial frauds, most famously Enron, Baldwin-United, and Drexel Burnham.
