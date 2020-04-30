The Mall Reimagined by Credit Rating

The iconic brands that could disappear because of coronavirus





This is a very smart graphic that reimagines a retail mall, based on each stores credit rating. The company’s revenue is depicted relative to its store footprint, with the highest grade credit on the ground floor, and the yield going up with each higher floor as credit quality deteriorates. Many of these had been under financial pressure pre-Covid, and are unlikely to be able to access stimulus funds. All of these companies are rated as “speculative” (Moody’s and S&P, as of April 13.)

“A number of the nation’s most iconic brands are at risk of disappearing, as weeks-long lockdowns and deep economic unrest disrupts consumer spending. More than 100,000 stores could disappear by the end of 2025, according to UBS. There already are signs of distress: Retail sales plummeted 8.7 percent in March, their worst drop on record, and analysts say conditions will only worsen in the coming months. The crisis accelerates a long-expanding divide between the nation’s strongest retailers — like Amazon, Walmart and Target — and its weakest. Department stores and apparel companies have reported huge drops in sales since March, as many Americans hunker down at home. Other sectors, like restaurants and car dealerships, which have notoriously low profit margins, also have been hard-hit.”

Very informative and clever.

