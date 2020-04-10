10 Wednesday AM Reads

My no patience for April Fool’s Day and the rent is due morning
train WFH reads:
• Wolf: The tragedy of two failing superpowers (Financial Times)
• Was That the Bottom? (Of Dollars And Data)
• Airlines Had Huge Buyback Programs, but the Debate Is Bigger Than That (Institutional Investor)
• How the UK’s just-in-time delivery model crumbled under coronavirus (Wired)
• Zoom’s sudden spike in popularity is revealing its privacy (and porn) problems (Vox) see also Zoom iOS App Sends Data to Facebook Even if You Don’t Have a Facebook Account (Vice)
• China’s Divorce Spike Is a Warning to Rest of Locked-Down World (Businessweek)
• Mailing it in (Popular Information)
• Food Safety and Coronavirus: A Comprehensive Guide (Serious Eats)
• The #FilmYourHospital hashtag has taken off on the right. It’s absurd. It’s also wildly offensive. (Daily Beast) see also The Social-Distancing Culture War Has Begun (The Atlantic)
• Home Cooks Are Grabbing Discount Wagyu, Uni, and Caviar (Bloomberg)
The COVID-19 Corporate Response Tracker
Source: Just Capital