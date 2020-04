The Anatomy of the $2 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Bill



Source: Visual Capitalist

Terrific breakdown of the $2 trillion stimulus plan signed into law last week. The distribution looks like this:

Individuals / Families $603.7 billion 30% Big Business $500.0 billion 25% Small Business $377.0 billion 19% State and Local Government $340.0 billion 17% Public Services $179.5 billion 9%

For a good breakdown of the details, see Visual Capitalist.