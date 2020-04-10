10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• Virus Fund Cop: Stimulus Oversight Panel Has One Person Trying to Watch $2.2 Trillion Alone. (Bloomberg) see also Key 2008 Financial Crisis Players Are Back for Coronavirus (Bloomberg)

• How the worst pandemic in human history prompted the birth of Italian luxury (NSS)

• This is the end of the office as we know it. (Vox)

• Why Germany, Its Wings Clipped, Will Take Flight Again (CIO)

• Will mutual funds get a second wind… as ETFs? (Marketwatch)

• The U.S. Postal Service Has Never Been More Important, or More Endangered (Businessweek)

• Technology Coronavirus Clarity (Stratechery)

• Prepare for the Ultimate Gaslighting* (Forge)

• Why don’t they just walk out? During his daily briefings journalists are abused by a president who misinforms the nation. Here’s 13 reasons they stick around for that. (PressThink)

• 4 clever strategies from master comedians to help you succeed during COVID-19 (Fast Company)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with John Mousseau, CEO and Director of Fixed Income Trading at Cumberland Advisors, which manages $3.5B in fixed income products.

Projected timeline and milestones for a return to work in the US



Source: Morgan Stanley

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.