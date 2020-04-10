10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning
train WFH reads:
• Virus Fund Cop: Stimulus Oversight Panel Has One Person Trying to Watch $2.2 Trillion Alone. (Bloomberg) see also Key 2008 Financial Crisis Players Are Back for Coronavirus (Bloomberg)
• How the worst pandemic in human history prompted the birth of Italian luxury (NSS)
• This is the end of the office as we know it. (Vox)
• Why Germany, Its Wings Clipped, Will Take Flight Again (CIO)
• Will mutual funds get a second wind… as ETFs? (Marketwatch)
• The U.S. Postal Service Has Never Been More Important, or More Endangered (Businessweek)
• Technology Coronavirus Clarity (Stratechery)
• Prepare for the Ultimate Gaslighting* (Forge)
• Why don’t they just walk out? During his daily briefings journalists are abused by a president who misinforms the nation. Here’s 13 reasons they stick around for that. (PressThink)
• 4 clever strategies from master comedians to help you succeed during COVID-19 (Fast Company)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with John Mousseau, CEO and Director of Fixed Income Trading at Cumberland Advisors, which manages $3.5B in fixed income products.
Projected timeline and milestones for a return to work in the US
Source: Morgan Stanley
