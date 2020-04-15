How Will the Pandemic Change Consumer Behavior?

What are Shoppers Buying Online During COVID-19?



Source: Visual Capitalist

Amazon has prioritized essential services as it is overwhelmed by consumer demand. All non-essential items are being delayed (although the subscribe & save seems to be still doing timely deliveries) The unprecedented demand is helping some retailer while potentially leading to the end of others.

We don’t know how much of this is temporary, but I would surmise that some of the changes in consumer behavior will become permanent.