60 Minutes: Navarro on Pandemics April 19, 2020 6:00pm by Barry Ritholtz 60 Minutes opens the archive on previous stories on U.S. pandemic preparedness after being challenged by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro White House adviser to 60 Minutes: Show me your pandemic story Spread the wealth. twitter facebook linkedin Read this next.June 28, 2016 Brexit: The Risk of Marginalization of LondonApril 8, 2016 U.S. Is One of World’s Biggest Tax HavensJuly 12, 2018 Harwood on POTUS Business Conflicts Posted Under Really, really bad calls Video Previous Post Market Huddle: Discussing my career path