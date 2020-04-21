Paycheck Protection Program: Industry, Firm & Loan Size

The first $349 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) monies have been disbursed (another $350 billion in PPP loans is expected to be authorized this week).

The Small Business Administration has released data for the characteristics of the loans given under the program. Torsten Sløk crunches the numbers and discovers some interesting characteristics of these loans:

What Industries are receiving PPP loans?



Source: Torsten Sløk, Deutsche Bank Securities

Most of the PPP loans are going to smaller firms:



Source: Deutsche Bank Securities



Source: Deutsche Bank Securities



Source: Deutsche Bank Securities