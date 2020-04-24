Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 4.24.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending April 24th, 2020

Positives:

1. Despite everything going on, markets found their footing + some stability. 2. Jobless claims fell 810k w/o/w (lol “a positive”) 3. FHFA house price index rose 0.7% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.4%. 4. Kansas City Mfg Index is at -30 in April, above the expected -33. 5. Consumer sentiment is at 71.8 for April, above the expected 68.0.

Negatives:

1. The latest crowd of idiots, hellbent on self-destruction have gone public, endangering themselves, which is fine, and everyone else, which is not.

2. 4.4 million new unemployment benefit claims;

3. Durable goods orders fell 14.4%, below expectations;

4. Existing home sales fell 8.5% m/o/m

5. New home sales fell to an annual rate of 627k from 741k.

6. Same sale stores fell 6.9% w/o/w