Succinct Summations of Week’s Events, 4.10.11

Succinct Summations for the week ending April 10th, 2020

Positives:

1. Markets rally, making up half of the February/March 35% collapse.

2. Fed announced $2 trillion dollars in credit to mid-sized businesses;

3. Patient counts are falling in European hot spots, particularly Italy;

4. Job openings came in at 6.882M in February, above the expected 6.638M.

5. Consumer credit came in at $22.3B in February, above the expected $14.2B.

6. PPI-FD fell 0.2% m/o/m, above the previous decrease of 0.6%.