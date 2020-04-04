10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Cafe blend coffee, grab a seat 6 feet from me, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• 24 hours inside the lives upended by coronavirus in the nation’s capital (Washington Post)

• Google and Facebook Can’t Save the Advertising Industry This Time (Barron’s)

• ‘Against all odds’: The inside story of how scientists across three continents produced an Ebola vaccine (Stat)

• Rich countries try radical economic policies to counter covid-19 (The Economist)

• What Scientists Know About Immunity to the Novel Coronavirus (Smithsonian) see also Attention Slowly Turns to the Mother of All Coronavirus Questions (Spiegel)

• The Great Buenos Aires Bank Heist: They were an all-star crew. They cooked up the perfect plan. And when they pulled off the caper of the century, it made them more than a fortune—it made them folk heroes. (GQ)

• How Lifesaving Organs For Transplant Go Missing In Transit (Kaiser Health News)

• How Shakespeare shaped America’s culture wars: The United States has always looked to Shakespeare to illuminate its politics – and in the polarised age of Donald Trump his work feels as urgent as ever. (New Statesman)

• What Happens When the News Is Gone? (New Yorker)

• The Woman Who Lives 200,000 Years in the Past (Outside)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jonathan Miller (of Miller Samuel), discussing the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the national real estate industry.