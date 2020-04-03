Succinct Summations of Week’s Events 3.3.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending April 3rd, 2020

Positives:

1. 90% of the US is now under Shelter-in-Place orders, which should reduce the rate of infections and “flatten the curve;”

2. Pending home sales rose 2.4% m/o/m, above the expectations.

3. Home mortgage refinance apps rose 26.0%.

4. Home mortgage apps fell 11.0% w/o/w.

5. International trade gap narrowed from $-45.5B to $-39.9B in March.

6. PMI Mfg Index came in at 48.5 for March, above expectations.

7. ISM Non-Mfg Index came in at 52.5 for March, above expectations.