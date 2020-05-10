10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train WFH reads:

• Stock Pickers Should Be Winning. They’re Not (Bloomberg)

• Elon Musk Is the Hero America Deserves (BusinessWeek)

• Restaurants Are Facing a Rotten Future, Even in States That Have Reopened (Slate)

• Bidding Wars Are Back in Housing Market Stung by Pandemic (Bloomberg) but see Home Mortgage Delinquencies Soar by Most on Record in April (Bloomberg)

• The 13 Kinds of Pandemic Ads: From carmakers that say they’re “here for you” to pizza chains that swear they’re clean now, TV commercials have become awkward for everyone. (Slate)

• Fallen Angels Get Fed’s Helping Hand. Is That Enough? (Chief Investment Officer)

• The Results of Europe’s Lockdown Experiment Are In (Bloomberg)

• Why the Uncle Joe-Can’t-Internet Criticism Is Mostly Malarkey (Vanity Fair)

• When Will Big Concerts Finally Return After Covid? (Think 2021) (Wall Street Journal) see also Music-Loving Parents Seek Relief From Kidz Bop and ‘Frozen’ (Wall Street Journal)

• How Major League Baseball is finding the narrow way back to the field (ESPN)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jon Taffer, creator of Bar Rescue about the state of bars and restaurants under lockdown and beyond. Taffer is the author of Don’t Bullsh*t Yourself!: Crush the Excuses That Are Holding You Back.

Nasdaq up 25% while Dow down 5% Past 12 months



Source: @ReformedBroker

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.