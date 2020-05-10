10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• What’s Behind South Korea’s COVID-19 Exceptionalism? (The Atlantic)

• Municipal Yields Rising (PIMCO)

• What Happens When Distressed Markets Don’t Give You Distressed Prices? (Wealth of Common Sense)

• Hedge Funds’ Best Ideas No Better Than the Rest of Their Ideas (Bloomberg)

• Tracker: When Each U.S. State Is Reopening Its Economy (Morning Brew) see also What Is the Real Coronavirus Toll in Each State? (NYT)

• The U.S. Would Benefit From a Sovereign Wealth Fund (Bloomberg)

• Why Empty Planes Keep Flying Through the Pandemic (Wall Street Journal)

• The layoffs at Airbnb cast a dark shadow over Silicon Valley (Vox)

• In Blistering Whistleblower Complaint — “Political Connections and Cronyism” — Rick Bright Blasts Team Trump’s Pandemic Response (Vanity Fair)

• Amazon Prime’s Upload Will Make You Think About Your Own Digital Afterlife (Slate)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jim Bianco, President and Macro Strategist at Bianco Research. Bianco was the first strategist who correctly identified how QE/ZIRP would impact equity prices.

The Economic Recovery Rests on Getting Consumers to Spend. It Won’t Be Easy.



Source: Barron’s

