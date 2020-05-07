When Each U.S. State Is Reopening Its Economy



Source: Morning Brew

Good tracker detailing how and when each state has announced a re-opening. Across the country, we seem to have 4 different types of re-openings:

1. Opening some nonessential businesses “with restrictions” 2. Nonessential businesses opening in the next week or two 3. Reopening plans will kick into gear later in May 4. Needs more information before they release concrete reopening plans

So far, it looks like the density rate is the key factor in the spread of the virus. It will be interesting to see how the infection rate tracks against that — and with these plans.