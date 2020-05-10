10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• This version of Warren Buffett (Reformed Broker) see also Warren Buffett’s Peek Into the Financial Abyss (Institutional Investor)

• Internal Chinese report warns Beijing faces Tiananmen-like global backlash over virus (Reuters)

• In many ways, stockmarkets have been extraordinary in 2020 (Economist) but see also Airlines Got the Sweetest Coronavirus Bailout Around (Bloomberg)

• The Economic Recovery Rests on Getting Consumers to Spend. It Won’t Be Easy. (Barron’s)

• Covid Aid Scams and Dodgy Deals Could Have Been Avoided: Lack of federal leadership turns contracting for supplies into the Wild West. (Bloomberg) see also The Paycheck Protection Program, Meant to Prevent Mass Layoffs, Missed Its Target (ProMarket)

• Ultra-Rich Families With Cash on Hand Pile Into Private Debt (Bloomberg)

• Sweden says its coronavirus approach has worked. The numbers suggest a different story (CNN) see also No, Sweden Isn’t a Miracle Coronavirus Model (Bloomberg)

• How the coronavirus undid Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Yahoo News)

• Reopening states will cause 233,000 more people to die from coronavirus, according to Wharton model (Yahoo Finance) see also As Washington stumbled, governors stepped to the forefront (Washington Post)

• How to Entertain Kids at Home? They Have 34 Suggestions (Wall Street Journal)