The Investors First Podcast

This is Part I of a two-part episode; check back for Part II. This episode features Barry Ritholtz, co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Investment Officer of Ritholtz Wealth Management. He is also the creator and host of the Masters in Business podcast/show on Bloomberg Radio and author of the book Bailout Nation, which was published in 2009. He is joined by local guest host Steve Curley, Chief Investment Officer of WaterOak Advisors and President of the CFA Society of Orlando.

In the first of a two part episode, Ritholtz dives into a discussion about bailouts, how current airline bailouts compare the bank bailouts in 2008-09, whether the government has made money on bailouts before and what restrictions should be placed on firms who take money from the government.