10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning
train WFH reads:
• Five stages of Zoom (Om) see also Zoom fatigue: The reason video calls drain your energy (BBC)
• What I Love—and Hate—Most About Being an Entrepreneur (Wall Street Journal)
• Beyond Meat’s profit-driven pricing power (FT Alphaville) see also Skip the steak, buy the brisket: Consumers need to be flexible amid beef bottlenecks (Los Angeles Times)
• Virus-afflicted 2020 looks like 1918 despite science’s march (AP)
• Howard Marks on Uncertainty (Oaktree Capital) see also Revisiting the Uncertainty Trope (TBP)
• What Shakespeare Actually Wrote About the Plague (New Yorker)
• We Now Have the Worst Unemployment Rate Since the Great Depression (Slate) see also How to Create a Pandemic Depression (Krugman)
• Beautiful Short Film Looks Back at Empty NYC in Early Pandemic (Untapped New York)
• Why time feels so weird right now (Vox) see also Arrows of Time (Quanta Magazine)
• UFC Wants You to Watch Brawls, Not Its $5 Billion Lawsuit (Businessweek)
This Chart Explains Why Reopening the Economy Is Still So Risky
Source: Slate