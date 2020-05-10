10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• The Stock Market Is Not the Economy (Morningstar)

• Too Much Leverage, Too Much Risk Are Weighing Down Hedge Funds (CIO)

• The obscure rule that is discouraging billionaires’ foundations from going big on coronavirus (Vox)

• Is the Unemployment Rate a Good Measure of People Currently Out of Work? (Chicago Fed)

• This Chart Explains Why Reopening the Economy Is Still So Risky (Slate)

• How do TV shows handle remote production? With mailed iPhones and hazmat suits, for starters. (Washington Post)

• According to a growing body of research, SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) is almost certainly a naturally occurring virus that initially circulated in bats then spilled into humans (FiveThirtyEight)

• Buying a Stake in OANN: Hedging against a 2020 loss, Trump family builds ties to a more loyal network than Fox. (Vanity Fair)

• Is it acceptable for government to be dishonest at a time like this? (FT Alphaville)

• Navy videos showing UFOs not aliens (Syfy Wire)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jim Chanos, famed short seller and founder Kynikos Associates. Chanos helped to expose a number of financial frauds, most famously Enron, Baldwin-United, and Drexel Burnham.

There’s a more accurate way to compare coronavirus deaths to the flu



Source: Washington Post

