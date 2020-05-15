10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning
train WFH reads:
• There Are Sensible Ways to Reopen a Country. Then There’s America’s Approach (Time)
• Mark Cuban: Want Your Business to Survive? Make Employees Owners. (Inc.)
• ESG Has Failed to Outperform for Years. Is this a Fix? (Institutional Investor)
• Why Liquid Net Worth Is So Important For Your Finances (Of Dollars And Data)
• Post-coronavirus, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs could look very different (Fox Business)
• The Pandemic Helped Topple Two Retailers. So Did Private Equity. (New York Times)
• The World’s Last Blockbuster Remains Open, Pandemic and Netflix Be Damned (Vice)
• Tech Workers Consider Escaping Silicon Valley’s Sky-High Rents (Businessweek)
• You Must Stare This Scary Fact in the Face. (Ryan Holiday)
• Jason Alexander: Jerry Stiller Was Wonderful, Always (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Henry Cornell, founder of Cornell Capital. Previously, he was the Vice Chairman at Goldman Sachs, where he was the original architect of the firm’s Merchant Banking Division.
What’s happened to value stocks?
Source: Marketwatch
Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.