1939 Buick Roadmaster Phaeton Convertible 81-C

Convertible sedans are not all that common any more — especially those that have 4 doors. The 1961-63 Lincoln Continental comes to mind, as does a 4 door Jeep Wrangler with a soft top rolls back — bu thats pretty much it.

These are relatively rare — only 364 were built. Prices have ranged from $40k, $50k to asking $150k (which is the high end).

I was surprised that this one was sold for $34k — I assume its pricing is related to the pandemic, with some people liquidating assets and fewer bidders. (that’s a great price).

Regardless, these harken back to a wonderful era of design: the elegant chrome grill, the covered fender-mounted spare tires, the large curvaceous fenders, and the big rear trunk.

Its a cliche, because it is true: They don’t make them like this any more.



Source: Bring A Trailer

Source: Bring A Trailer