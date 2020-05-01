Succinct Summation of Events for Week Ending 5.1.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending May 1st, 2020
Positives:
1. Andrew Cuomo.
2. Jobless claims fell 603k w/o/w from 4.442M to 3.839M.
3. Farm prices rose 3.1% m/o/m, above previous increase.
4. Retail inventories rose 0.9% m/o/m, above previous decrease.
5. Home mortgage apps rose 12.0 w/o/w, above previous increase.
6. ISM mfg index came in at 41.5 for April, above expectations.
Negatives:
1. Astroturf Liberation Protests
2. GDP fell 4.8% q/o/q, below previous increase.
3. Personal income fell 2.0% m/o/m, below expectations.
4. Consumer spending fell 7.5% m/o/m, below expectations.
5. Pending home sales fell 20.8% m/o/m, below expectations.
6. Wholesale inventories fell 1.0% m/o/m, below expectations.
Thanks, Matt!