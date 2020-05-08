Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 5.8.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending May 8th, 2020

Positives:

1. Unemployment could have been much worse…

2. Markets rally on hopes of a cure, reopening economy;

3. Jobless claims fell 677k w/o/w from 3.846M to 3.169M.

4. Home mortgage apps rose 6.0% w/o/w.

5. ISM Non-Mfg Index came in at 41.8 for April, above expectations.

6. Nonfarm productivity fell 2.5% q/o/q above expectations.

Negatives:

1. America loses a 9/11 worth of people every single day due to Covid-19.

2. Nonfarm payrolls fell by 20.5M in April, greater than prior decrease.

3. Unemployment rate came in at 14.7%, above previous 4.4%.

4. Corporate layoffs rose 671,129 in April, above previous increase.

5. International trade in goods deficit widened from $-39.8B to $-44.4B m/o/m.

6. Factory orders fell 10.3% m/o/m, below expectations.

Thanks, Matt!