10 Sunday Reads

My helpful collection of resources and Covid-19 information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:

How to Stay Safe:

• How the coronavirus spreads in those everyday places we visit (Salt Lake Tribune)

• Why do some COVID-19 patients infect many others, whereas most don’t spread the virus at all? (Science)

• Putting the Risk of Covid-19 in Perspective (New York Times)

• Masks probably slow the spread of covid-19 (Economist)

• Masks helped keep Japan’s COVID-19 death toll low, says expert panel (Japan Times)

• Reducing transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (Science)

• A sleep expert has some tips for your quarantine insomnia (Vox)

• The meat industry is trying to get back to normal. But workers are still getting sick — and shortages may get worse. (Washington Post)

• They Evoke Darth Vader, but These Masks May Save Your Doctor’s Life (New York Times)

Vaccine & Treatment Medical News:

• Inflamed brains, toe rashes, strokes: Why COVID-19’s weirdest symptoms are only emerging now (National Geographic)

• ‘Superforecasters’ Say a Covid-19 Vaccine Is Still a Ways Off (Businessweek)

• Blood of Recovered Covid-19 Patients Is Becoming a Hot Commodity. (WSJ)

• Here’s what we have to do to show a coronavirus vaccine works (MIT Technology Review)

• Novavax starts human trials for coronavirus vaccine (Axios)

• Coronavirus Case Counts in 50 States Indicate Vast Differences (Wall Street Journal)

• WHO Halts Hydroxychloroquine Trial Over Safety Concerns (NPR)

• A Race Is On to Recruit Virus Sleuths as States Re-Open: To contain Covid-19, local health officials need contact tracers to track the pathogen. Can they hire enough of them in time? (Bloomberg)

• Small Towns Won’t Know They’re Infected Until It’s Too Late (The Atlantic)

• The World Is Still Far From Herd Immunity for Coronavirus (New York Times) see also What the Proponents of ‘Natural’ Herd Immunity Don’t Say (New York Times)

How-To, Aid, and Assistance:

• Six Tips for Landing a Job in the Lockdown (Businessweek)

• Struggling to fall asleep in quarantine? Here are some expert tips. (Vox)

• Unemployed? Try Reselling Clothes on eBay or Poshmark (Wall Street Journal)

How We Live Today

Re-opening:

Life after Covid:

• Cities are closing streets to make way for restaurants and pedestrians (Washington Post)

• Frustrated and struggling, New Yorkers contemplate abandoning the city they love (Washington Post)

• How lockdown is changing shopping for good (MIT Technology Review)

• How Covid-19 Will Shape the Future of Senior Living. New Models of Care, More Aging in Place. (Barron’s)

• Covid-19 Makes the Case for More Meatpacking Robots (Wired)

• Coronavirus may never go away, even with a vaccine (Washington Post)

• We Haven’t Properly Mourned the 100,000 Lives Taken by Covid-19 (Medium)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with David Rosenberg of Rosenberg Research. Rosie is best known for his calls as Chief Economist of Merrill Lynch in the 1990s and 2000s.

White evangelicals among groups with slipping confidence in Trump’s handling of COVID-19



Source: Pew Research Center

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures reads:

• Newly Released Transcripts Show Michael Flynn Betrayed the United States (Mother Jones)

• U.S. taxpayers’ virus relief went to firms that avoided U.S. taxes (Reuters)

• The Curious Case of the People Who Want to “Reopen” America—But Not Wear Masks (The Bulwark)

• Donald Trump, the Most Unmanly President: Why don’t the president’s supporters hold him to their own standard of masculinity? (The Atlantic)

• Mike Pompeo Is the Worst Secretary of State Ever (New York Times)

• Trump is threatening to close down social media companies. Can he actually do that? (Vox) see also Twitter Has Little to Fear From Trump (Bloomberg)

• COVID-19 Brings Private Equity Investment in Nursing Homes into the Spotlight (Skilled Nursing News)

• Trump brought about ‘American carnage’ with his botched coronavirus response (NBC News)

• Trump’s Order on Social Media Could Harm One Person in Particular: Donald Trump (New York Times)

• US anti-vaxxers aim to spread fear over future coronavirus vaccine (The Guardian)

