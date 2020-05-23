10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Peters Blend coffee, grab a seat by the pool, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• The Untold Story of the Birth of Social Distancing (New York Times)
• The Provocations of Elon Musk: The mercurial billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX regularly flouts the law with little fear of punishment. (GQ)
• Small Businesses Are the Key to Reviving the Economy. They Face an Existential Threat. (Barron’s)
• The Narrative Distribution Monopoly (Jeff Feiwell)
• The Quarantining We tried to follow the rules. Only they kept changing. They broke us. (Commentary)
• Chips and Geopolitics (Stratechery)
• Helicopter Deliveries, Landscaper Shortages: In the Hamptons, the Coronavirus Summer Is Going to Be Insane (Vanity Fair)
• The Twilight of the Iranian Revolution (New Yorker)
• Managing Decline: The Economy of Value Extraction (American Affairs)
• The Painting Behind the Door: A stolen de Kooning was found in the New Mexico home of a pair of Jewish retirees. It wasn’t their only secret. (Tablet)
1Q GDP is -4.8%; 2Q forecast about -40%
Source: @SteveRattner
