10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train WFH reads:

• The Things That Used to Matter to Stock Investors Don’t Anymore (Bloomberg)

• The black-white economic divide is as wide as it was in 1968 (Washington Post)

• There’s A Boom In Homebuying As Unemployment Soars (Buzzfeed) See also How Do Real-Estate Agents Show Homes During Coronavirus? ‘With Extreme Caution.’ (Wall Street Journal)

• How Magic Johnson Set the Bar For Athletes in Business (Sports Illustrated)

• Social Media Fact-Checking Is Not Censorship (Slate)

• Got lithium? Thank a long-gone explodey white dwarf (Syfy Wire)

• Dust in the Light: Racial Gap in Real Estate (Stratechery)

• How Police Became Paramilitaries (NYRB)

• Iguanas, the ‘Chicken of the Trees,’ Skitter Onto Florida’s Menu (Wall Street Journal)

• Pete Davidson Comes Out of His Basement With Judd Apatow’s Help (NYTimes)