10 Friday AM Reads

• The Things That Used to Matter to Stock Investors Don’t Anymore (Bloomberg)
• The black-white economic divide is as wide as it was in 1968 (Washington Post)
• There’s A Boom In Homebuying As Unemployment Soars (Buzzfeed) See also How Do Real-Estate Agents Show Homes During Coronavirus? ‘With Extreme Caution.’ (Wall Street Journal)
• How Magic Johnson Set the Bar For Athletes in Business (Sports Illustrated)
• Social Media Fact-Checking Is Not Censorship (Slate)
• Got lithium? Thank a long-gone explodey white dwarf (Syfy Wire)
• Dust in the Light: Racial Gap in Real Estate (Stratechery)
• How Police Became Paramilitaries (NYRB)
• Iguanas, the ‘Chicken of the Trees,’ Skitter Onto Florida’s Menu (Wall Street Journal)
• Pete Davidson Comes Out of His Basement With Judd Apatow’s Help (NYTimes)
No Business- as-Usual Anytime Soon
Source: Institutional Investor