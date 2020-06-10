10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning
train WFH reads:
• Galbraith: The Illusion of a Rapid US Recovery (Project Syndicate) But see The Rational Disconnect Between Stocks and the Economy (Fisher Investments)
• Davey the Day Trader Deconstructed (Wall Street Journal)
• The Real Economic Catastrophe Hasn’t Hit Yet. Just Wait For August. (Buzzfeed)
• Unbundle the Police: American policing is a gnarl of overlapping services that should be demilitarized and disentangled. (The Atlantic)
•The Early Coronavirus Warning That Woke Up Wall Street (Wall Street Journal)
• “This crisis demands that I find and use my voice.” The Story Behind Shundrawn Thomas’s Open Letter to Asset Management (Institutional Investor)
• Death and Texas: The state prides itself on its fearlessness. But how do you stare down a virus? (New York Times)
• I’m an ER Doctor. Here’s What I Feel OK Doing as My State Reopens. (Slate)
• Racial Repression Is Built Into the U.S. Economy (Businessweek) see also How racist policing took over American cities, explained by a historian (Vox)
• Petraeus: Take the Confederate Names Off Our Army Bases (The Atlantic)
The Economic Pain That the Unemployment Rate Leaves Out
Source: New York Times
