10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train WFH reads:

• Galbraith: The Illusion of a Rapid US Recovery (Project Syndicate) But see The Rational Disconnect Between Stocks and the Economy (Fisher Investments)

• Davey the Day Trader Deconstructed (Wall Street Journal)

• The Real Economic Catastrophe Hasn’t Hit Yet. Just Wait For August. (Buzzfeed)

• Unbundle the Police: American policing is a gnarl of overlapping services that should be demilitarized and disentangled. (The Atlantic)

•The Early Coronavirus Warning That Woke Up Wall Street (Wall Street Journal)

• “This crisis demands that I find and use my voice.” The Story Behind Shundrawn Thomas’s Open Letter to Asset Management (Institutional Investor)

• Death and Texas: The state prides itself on its fearlessness. But how do you stare down a virus? (New York Times)

• I’m an ER Doctor. Here’s What I Feel OK Doing as My State Reopens. (Slate)

• Racial Repression Is Built Into the U.S. Economy (Businessweek) see also How racist policing took over American cities, explained by a historian (Vox)

• Petraeus: Take the Confederate Names Off Our Army Bases (The Atlantic)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Luke Ellis, CEO of Man Group, a global active investment manager with $104.2 billion in AUM.

The Economic Pain That the Unemployment Rate Leaves Out



Source: New York Times

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.