10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning
train WFH reads:
• We Wasted Our Chance for a Quick Economic Recovery (Slate) see also Despite widespread economic toll, most Americans still favor controlling outbreak over restarting economy, Post-ABC poll finds (Washington Post)
• How Warren Buffett is fighting to ‘keep the wolves away’ from Berkshire Hathaway — and winning (Marketwatch)
• Record Ratings and Record Chaos on Cable News (New York Times) see also NFL’s Roger Goodell accused of hypocrisy in protest response (NBC News)
• ‘Superspreaders’ Could Actually Make Covid-19 Easier to Control (Bloomberg)
• How to reform American police, according to experts (Vox) see also Police Are Killing Fewer People In Big Cities, But More In Suburban And Rural America (FiveThirtyEight)
• Forget Swooshes and V’s. The Economy’s Future Is a Question Mark. (New York Times)
• Troll farms from Macedonia and the Philippines pushed coronavirus disinformation on Facebook (NBC News) see also Facebook Employees Stage Virtual Walkout to Protest Trump Posts (New York Times)
• Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire, and Forbes says she used ‘likely forged’ tax returns to make it look like she was: ‘It’s clear that Kylie’s camp has been lying’ (Business Insider)
• U.S. police have attacked journalists at least 100 times in the past four days (Nieman Lab) see also De-escalation Keeps Protesters And Police Safer. Departments Respond With Force Anyway. (Fivethirtyeight)
• Photos: The Works of Christo (The Atlantic)
New economic data confirms swing states are getting hammered
Source: Washington Post