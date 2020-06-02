GDP Update: -52.8%



Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Ok, this is now getting a little scary:

The real time GDP running estimate of US economic activity is half of what it was 3 months ago. As of June 1, the Atlanta Fed is nowcasting that economic activity in the United States, as measured in GDP, is minus 52.8%.

Given the extent of the collapse in demand that has accompanied quarantines and shelter-in-place orders, this is not a surprise. Still, when you see the number in print, it still has the capacity to shock.

Understand, this is a snapshot of GDP on any given day. This is not GDP for the year, not even for the quarter — it reflects the moment, and not a longer time period.

Still, I never expected to see anything like this in my lifetime . . .

