10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning
train WFH reads:
• They’re ‘Free Markets’ Guys — and They Want the Government to Intervene (Institutional Investor)
• Do-it-Yourself S&P 500 Valuation (Aswath Damodaran)
• 5 Signs This Might Be a New Bull Market (Wealth of Common Sense)
• The Stock Market as Entertainment (Net Interest)
• The economist who could save the world (Washington Post)
• Never-ending Niches (Stratechery)
• Dark Basin Uncovering a Massive Hack-For-Hire Operation (Citizen Lab)
• Facebook ads promote violence against protesters (Popular Info)
• Gen. Petraeus: Take the Confederate Names Off Our Army Bases. It is time to remove the names of traitors like Benning and Bragg from our country’s most important military installations. (The Atlantic)
• Empire Strikes Back: How Star Wars nearly wasn’t (BBC)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jon Litt, Land & Buildings Investment Management chief investment officer, about the prospects for recovery in commercial real estate.
Top 10 largest economies in Asia
Source: Reddit (Thanks, Nick!)
