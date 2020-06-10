10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• The Gloves Kingdom Has Been Minting New Billionaires (Bloomberg)

• How Will Private Equity Work in 401ks? (Wealth of Common Sense)

• The Under-40 Set Discovers Day Trading (Barron’s)

• How’s the Economy Doing? Watch the Dentists (New York Times)

• Why Offices, Abandoned as a Virus Risk, Will Be Back: If the health hazards are resolved, look for a reverse exodus. That’ll benefit battered office REITs. (CIO)

• A flood of coronavirus apps are tracking us. Now it’s time to keep track of them. (MIT Tech)

• Apple, ARM, and Intel (Stratechery) see also Apple says its App Store facilitated $519B in commerce in 2019 (TechCrunch)

• Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they’ve been in 50 years (AP)

• Federal judge lambasts amendment to rename Confederate bases as “madness,” gets thoroughly bodied by clerk (The Intercept)

• Picking up the pieces: the great jigsaw revival (The Guardian)