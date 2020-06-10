10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning
train WFH reads:
• The Gloves Kingdom Has Been Minting New Billionaires (Bloomberg)
• How Will Private Equity Work in 401ks? (Wealth of Common Sense)
• The Under-40 Set Discovers Day Trading (Barron’s)
• How’s the Economy Doing? Watch the Dentists (New York Times)
• Why Offices, Abandoned as a Virus Risk, Will Be Back: If the health hazards are resolved, look for a reverse exodus. That’ll benefit battered office REITs. (CIO)
• A flood of coronavirus apps are tracking us. Now it’s time to keep track of them. (MIT Tech)
• Apple, ARM, and Intel (Stratechery) see also Apple says its App Store facilitated $519B in commerce in 2019 (TechCrunch)
• Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they’ve been in 50 years (AP)
• Federal judge lambasts amendment to rename Confederate bases as “madness,” gets thoroughly bodied by clerk (The Intercept)
• Picking up the pieces: the great jigsaw revival (The Guardian)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Luke Ellis, CEO of Man Group, a global active investment manager with $104.2 billion in AUM.
U.S. Slumps to 10th Spot in World Competitiveness Rankings
Source: Bloomberg
