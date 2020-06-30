

Source: BCG (PDF)

Boston Consulting Group’s annual wealth management review is now in its 20th year. For its anniversary edition, they focused on the past two decades in the industry, and looked at the trends that will be impacting financial services over the next two decades.

Since 2000, global wealth globally has nearly tripled, rising from $80 trillion in 1999 to $226 trillion at the end of 2019. Over that same period, investors have absorbed three major crises and countless minor ones.

There are lots of interesting graphics and thought provoking discussions in the report. It’s worth downloading and reading at your leisure.

Source:

Global Wealth 2020: The Future of Wealth Management

Boston Consulting Group, JUNE 18, 2020

https://on.bcg.com/2UZEteh



Source: BCG (PDF)



Source: BCG (PDF)