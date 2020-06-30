10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning
train WFH reads:
• American Exceptionalism on the Virus (New York Times) see also Coronavirus Brings American Decline Out in the Open (Bloomberg)
• Private Equity Abuzz Over Access to $6 Trillion 401(k) Market (Businessweek)
• The Re-Education of Jeremy Siegel (The Big Picture) see also The New 60/40 Portfolio (Irrelevant Investor)
• How Often Do Long-Term Bonds Beat Stocks? (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• Home at the Mall Development projects are converting America’s faded retail structures into livable space. (City Journal) See also Andrew Yang’s Hot Topic: Bringing Back Dead Malls (Refinery 29)
• Companies and Investors Heed the Call to Action: Vast inequality between the poor and the rich, between people of color and the white population in America, was laid bare enough that corporations—and their investors—have begun to act. (Barron’s)
• Facebook’s war against one of the internet’s worst conspiracy sites (Vox) but see Facebook creates fact-checking exemption for climate deniers (Popular Information)
• The Life-Changing Magic of Doing Just Enough (Bloomberg)
• Why Biden’s Polling Lead Is Different From Clinton’s In 2016 (FiveThirtyEight) see also New Polling Shows Trump’s Electoral College Advantage Is Slipping (FiveThirtyEight)
• Five Years and 100-Plus Stories: What It’s Like Covering ‘Hamilton’ (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ron Carson, founder and CEO of Carson Group, which serves financial advisors and investors through its various businesses. Carson Wealth manages 12 billion dollars for clients.
Workers Strive to Make Their Careers Pandemic Proof
Source: WSJ
