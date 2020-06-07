International observers, both America’s friends and adversaries, discuss the rise of anger, unrest and polarization in the United States – a nation, they say, that is relinquishing its global leadership and turning its back on the world. Special contributor Ted Koppel talks with Chinese journalist Liu Xin; Economist editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes; writer-philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy; former Mexican cabinet official Jorge Castañeda; and Russian broadcaster Vladimir Pozner about what the past four years have meant for our country in the eyes of the world.

How the World Now Sees Us



Source: CBS