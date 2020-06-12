Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 6.12.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending June 12th, 2020

Positives:

1. FOMC Chair Powell says low rates are here til 2021 or longer;

2. Weekly Jobless claims fell 335k from 1.877M to 1.542M.

3. Home mortgage apps rose 5.0% for a second straight week.

4. PPI-FD rose 0.4% m/o/m, above the expected increase of 0.1%.

5. Consumer sentiment is at 78.9 for June, above the expected 75.0.