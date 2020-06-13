10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Organic Fair Trade French Guatemalan coffee, grab a seat on the deck, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• It Really Is Different This Time (Politico)

• The Biggest Psychological Experiment in History Is Running Now: What can the pandemic teach us about how people respond to adversity? (Scientific American)

• The Lost Rebellious Spirit of Keynes (New Republic)

• The Looming Bank Collapse: The U.S. financial system could be on the cusp of calamity. This time, we might not be able to save it. (The Atlantic)

• A Tale Of Two Suburbs (FiveThirtyEight)

• Peter Thiel’s Religion (David Perell)

• Big money bought the forests. Small timber communities are paying the price (The Oregonian)

• U.S. Health Care Puts $4 Trillion in All the Wrong Places (Businessweek)

• An oral history of the U.S. women’s national team’s march to the 2019 World Cup title (Washington Post)

• How N.W.A’s ‘Fuck tha Police’ Became the ‘Perfect Protest Song’ (Rolling Stone)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Luke Ellis, CEO of Man Group, a global active investment manager with $104.2 billion in AUM.

Germany’s Second Coronavirus Stimulus Package Brings Total Support to €1.3 Trillion



Source: Wall Street Journal

