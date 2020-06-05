Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 6.5.20

Succinct Summations for the week ending June 5th, 2020

Positives:

1. Nasdaq reach all time highs, and the S&P500 turned positive for the year.

2. Non-farm payrolls rose 2.509M m/o/m, above expected 7.73m loss.

3. Unemployment rate is at 13.3%, below the expected 19.8%.

4. Home mortgage apps rose 5.0% w/o/w after the previous 9% increase.

5. PMI Services Index came in at 37.5 for May, above the expected 36.9.

6. ISM Non-Mfg Index came in at 45.4 for May, above the expected 44.0.