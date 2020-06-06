10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Roast coffee, grab a seat by the deep-end, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• A billionaire turns on his own: The Unusual Ambitions of Chamath Palihapitiya (Institutional Investor)

• The Age of Magic Money: Can Endless Spending Prevent Economic Calamity? (Foreign Affairs)

• He Lost His Leg, Then Rediscovered the Bicycle. Now He’s Unstoppable. (Bicycling)

• The ‘Don’t Worry, Make Money’ Strategy Trouncing The Stock Market By 30 Percentage Points (Forbes)

• We need smart solutions to mitigate the coronavirus’s impact. Here are 40. (Washington Post)

• Friedman: How We Broke the World: Greed and globalization set us up for disaster. (New York Times)

• One of America’s most popular police trainers is teaching officers how to kill with fear-based warrior tactics (Insider)

• The Business of Building Utopia: Nestled in Chattahoochee Hills southwest of Atlanta, the Serenbe community is designed to deliver everybody’s favorite buzzword: wellness. (Outside)

• History Will Judge the Complicit: Why have Republican leaders abandoned their principles in support of an immoral and dangerous president? (The Atlantic)

• ‘Do I really care?’ Woody Allen comes out fighting (The Guardian)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jon Litt, Land & Buildings Investment Management chief investment officer, about the prospects for recovery in commercial real estate.

The Economic Recovery Rests on Getting Consumers to Spend. It Won’t Be Easy.



Source: Barron’s

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.