10 Sunday Reads

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:
How to Stay Safe:
• The effect of large-scale anti-contagion policies on the COVID-19 pandemic (Nature)
• Shutdowns prevented 60 million coronavirus infections in the U.S., study finds (Washington Post)
• I’m an ER Doctor. Here’s What I Feel OK Doing as My State Reopens. (Slate)
• How to Navigate Your Community Reopening? Remember the Four C’s (New York Times)
• America Is Giving Up on the Pandemic (The Atlantic)
• Dutch Cooperation Made an ‘Intelligent Lockdown’ a Success (Businessweek)
• Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves (Reuters)
• No new COVID-19 cases after infected Missouri hairstylists worked with over 140. How? (Answer; Masks) (Kansas City Star)
• Covid-19 Stalks Large Families in Rural America (Wall Street Journal)
• 5 reasons the pandemic is so very far from over (Vox)
Vaccine & Treatment Medical News:
• 23andMe Provides More Evidence That Blood Type Plays Role in Virus (Bloomberg)
• Satellite images of Wuhan may suggest coronavirus was spreading as early as August (CNN)
• Can a Vaccine for Covid-19 Be Developed in Record Time? (New York Times)
• Genes May Leave Some People More Vulnerable to Severe Covid-19 (New York Times)
• Hydroxychloroquine Farce Has Tragic Consequences (Bloomberg)
Aid and assistance:
• During Coronavirus, the U.S. Safety Net Is Failing Workers (Businessweek)
• How to Get a Job During a Pandemic, According to a LinkedIn Insider (Slate)
• U.S. Health Care Puts $4 Trillion in All the Wrong Places (Businessweek)
• Germany’s Second Coronavirus Stimulus Package Brings Total Support to €1.3 Trillion (Wall Street Journal)
• Coronavirus Pandemic Makes Unemployment Calculation Harder (Wall Street Journal)
Staying Healthy & Sane:
• Why Would Anyone Distrust Anthony Fauci? It’s because Americans tend to believe in science, but they don’t always think scientists share their values (Scientific American)
• Arizona’s new coronavirus spike is worrisome: Covid-19 cases have nearly doubled in two weeks, and hospitalizations are also on the rise. (Vox)
Re-Opening:
• Sweden’s lax COVID-19 response caused too many deaths, country’s top epidemiologist says (Live Science)
• No, Sweden Isn’t a Miracle Coronavirus Model: The country’s lockdown model is being lauded by the WHO, but it’s a unique case whose death rate is much worse than those of its neighbors. (Bloomberg)
• Moving to Reopen, Europe Goes Into Regulatory Overdrive (Wall Street Journal)
• Movie Theater Giant AMC Eyes Reopening After Huge Coronavirus Blow (Wall Street Journal)
• The World Reopens, Despite Skyrocketing Coronavirus Cases (New York Times)
• Coronavirus hospitalizations rise sharply in several states following Memorial Day (Washington Post)
• California and Some Other States See Coronavirus Cases Rise (Wall Street Journal)
• Houston on ‘Precipice of Disaster’ as Virus Cases Spread (Bloomberg)
• Texas Reports Record-Breaking COVID-19 Hospitalizations, As State Reopens (NPR) see also As Texas businesses reopen, COVID-19 case totals are rising. The state says hot spots like prisons and meatpacking plants are key factors. (Texas Tribune)
• Delhi Overwhelmed by Covid-19 Cases After City Eases Lockdown (Bloomberg)
Life after the pandemic:
• After the Coronavirus Peak, What’s Next? (Morgan Stanley)
• When 511 Epidemiologists Expect to Fly, Hug and Do 18 Other Everyday Activities Again (New York Times)
• The Real Economic Catastrophe Hasn’t Hit Yet. Just Wait For August. (Buzzfeed)
• One Bar. Twelve Weeks. Seventeen Lives in Lockdown. (New York Times)
• Will Suburbs Become A Corporate Hot Spot? (Market Crumbs)
• It’s Not A Lockdown Birthday Until There’s a Parade of Honking Cars (Wall Street Journal)
• What Chefs and Executives Want You to Know About How COVID-19 Is Changing the Hospitality Industry (Worth)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Luke Ellis, CEO of Man Group, a global active investment manager with $104.2 billion in AUM.
Which party will win the Electoral College?
Source: PredictIt
Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures reads:
Protests & Police:
• America Begins to See More Clearly Now What Its Black Citizens Always Knew (National Review)
• Cities Grew Safer. Police Budgets Kept Growing. (New York Times)
• Why Minneapolis Was the Breaking Point (The Atlantic)
• Amazon suspends police access to its facial recognition technology. But only for one year. (Vox)
• White liberals are embracing progressive racial politics and transforming America (Vox)
• Beleaguered and besieged, police try to come to grips with a nation’s anger (Washington Post)
• US Law Enforcement Are Deliberately Targeting Journalists During George Floyd Protests (bellingcat)
• ‘The norms have broken down’: Shock as journalists are arrested, injured by police while trying to cover the story (Washington Post)
• Public Health Experts Are Being “Political” About Protests—and They Should Be (Slate)
• Moving Backward: Hypocrisy and Human Rights (New York Review of Books)
• Some officers march and kneel with protesters, creating dissonant images on fraught weekend of uprisings (Washington Post)
A Very Stable Genius:
• Bartlett: He Is Even Dumber Than We Thought: Four years in office has only convinced more Americans that the Trump might not be a stable genius. (New Republic)
• Bashing Romney, McEnany reveals how worried the White House is about the protests (Washington Post)
• Facebook Censored an Account Copying Trump’s Words for Inciting Violence (Vice)
Voting, Polling & Election:
• Jack Dorsey’s Stand Against Trump Marks a Long-Debated Red Line (Businessweek)
• Trump’s most loyal media ally promised a pro-Trump poll. It didn’t deliver — and then pulled its story. (Washington Post)
• A Tool for Uncovering Voter Suppression (UCLA Anderson Review)
• How Mitt Romney Decided Trump Is Guilty (The Atlantic)
• Dear Facebook employees, (Medium)
• Are Older Voters Turning Away From Trump? (FiveThirtyEight)
Life after Trump:
• Is This the Last Stand of the ‘Law and Order’ Republicans? (Politico)
• Will New York’s High Society Finally Turn on Ivanka Trump? (Daily Beast)
Corruption & Incompetence:
• The Secret, Absurd World of Coronavirus Mask Traders and Middlemen Trying To Get Rich Off Government Money (ProPublica)
• How Things Could Go Very Wrong in America (Financial Times)
• How Market Design Economists Helped to Engineer a Mass Privatization of Public Resources (Pro Market)
