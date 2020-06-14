10 Sunday Reads

My helpful collection of resources and information for your easy like Sunday morning reads:

How to Stay Safe:

• The effect of large-scale anti-contagion policies on the COVID-19 pandemic (Nature)

• Shutdowns prevented 60 million coronavirus infections in the U.S., study finds (Washington Post)

• I’m an ER Doctor. Here’s What I Feel OK Doing as My State Reopens. (Slate)

• How to Navigate Your Community Reopening? Remember the Four C’s (New York Times)

• America Is Giving Up on the Pandemic (The Atlantic)

• Dutch Cooperation Made an ‘Intelligent Lockdown’ a Success (Businessweek)

• Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves (Reuters)

• No new COVID-19 cases after infected Missouri hairstylists worked with over 140. How? (Answer; Masks) (Kansas City Star)

• Covid-19 Stalks Large Families in Rural America (Wall Street Journal)

• 5 reasons the pandemic is so very far from over (Vox)

Vaccine & Treatment Medical News:

• 23andMe Provides More Evidence That Blood Type Plays Role in Virus (Bloomberg)

• Satellite images of Wuhan may suggest coronavirus was spreading as early as August (CNN)

• Can a Vaccine for Covid-19 Be Developed in Record Time? (New York Times)

• Genes May Leave Some People More Vulnerable to Severe Covid-19 (New York Times)

• Hydroxychloroquine Farce Has Tragic Consequences (Bloomberg)

Aid and assistance:

• During Coronavirus, the U.S. Safety Net Is Failing Workers (Businessweek)

• How to Get a Job During a Pandemic, According to a LinkedIn Insider (Slate)

• U.S. Health Care Puts $4 Trillion in All the Wrong Places (Businessweek)

• Germany’s Second Coronavirus Stimulus Package Brings Total Support to €1.3 Trillion (Wall Street Journal)

• Coronavirus Pandemic Makes Unemployment Calculation Harder (Wall Street Journal)

Staying Healthy & Sane:

• Why Would Anyone Distrust Anthony Fauci? It’s because Americans tend to believe in science, but they don’t always think scientists share their values (Scientific American)

• Arizona’s new coronavirus spike is worrisome: Covid-19 cases have nearly doubled in two weeks, and hospitalizations are also on the rise. (Vox)

Re-Opening:

Life after the pandemic:

• After the Coronavirus Peak, What’s Next? (Morgan Stanley)

• When 511 Epidemiologists Expect to Fly, Hug and Do 18 Other Everyday Activities Again (New York Times)

• The Real Economic Catastrophe Hasn’t Hit Yet. Just Wait For August. (Buzzfeed)

• One Bar. Twelve Weeks. Seventeen Lives in Lockdown. (New York Times)

• Will Suburbs Become A Corporate Hot Spot? (Market Crumbs)

• It’s Not A Lockdown Birthday Until There’s a Parade of Honking Cars (Wall Street Journal)

• What Chefs and Executives Want You to Know About How COVID-19 Is Changing the Hospitality Industry (Worth)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Luke Ellis, CEO of Man Group, a global active investment manager with $104.2 billion in AUM.

Which party will win the Electoral College?



Source: PredictIt

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures reads:

Protests & Police:

• America Begins to See More Clearly Now What Its Black Citizens Always Knew (National Review)

• Cities Grew Safer. Police Budgets Kept Growing. (New York Times)

• Why Minneapolis Was the Breaking Point (The Atlantic)

• Amazon suspends police access to its facial recognition technology. But only for one year. (Vox)

• White liberals are embracing progressive racial politics and transforming America (Vox)

• Beleaguered and besieged, police try to come to grips with a nation’s anger (Washington Post)

• US Law Enforcement Are Deliberately Targeting Journalists During George Floyd Protests (bellingcat)

• ‘The norms have broken down’: Shock as journalists are arrested, injured by police while trying to cover the story (Washington Post)

• Public Health Experts Are Being “Political” About Protests—and They Should Be (Slate)

• Moving Backward: Hypocrisy and Human Rights (New York Review of Books)

• Some officers march and kneel with protesters, creating dissonant images on fraught weekend of uprisings (Washington Post)

A Very Stable Genius:

• Bartlett: He Is Even Dumber Than We Thought: Four years in office has only convinced more Americans that the Trump might not be a stable genius. (New Republic)

• Bashing Romney, McEnany reveals how worried the White House is about the protests (Washington Post)

• Facebook Censored an Account Copying Trump’s Words for Inciting Violence (Vice)

Voting, Polling & Election:

• Jack Dorsey’s Stand Against Trump Marks a Long-Debated Red Line (Businessweek)

• Trump’s most loyal media ally promised a pro-Trump poll. It didn’t deliver — and then pulled its story. (Washington Post)

• A Tool for Uncovering Voter Suppression (UCLA Anderson Review)

• How Mitt Romney Decided Trump Is Guilty (The Atlantic)

• Dear Facebook employees, (Medium)

• Are Older Voters Turning Away From Trump? (FiveThirtyEight)

Life after Trump:

• Is This the Last Stand of the ‘Law and Order’ Republicans? (Politico)

• Will New York’s High Society Finally Turn on Ivanka Trump? (Daily Beast)

Corruption & Incompetence:

• The Secret, Absurd World of Coronavirus Mask Traders and Middlemen Trying To Get Rich Off Government Money (ProPublica)

• How Things Could Go Very Wrong in America (Financial Times)

• How Market Design Economists Helped to Engineer a Mass Privatization of Public Resources (Pro Market)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Luke Ellis, CEO of Man Group, a global active investment manager with $104.2 billion in AUM.

Which party will win the Electoral College?



Source: PredictIt

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.