10 Sunday Reads

How to Stay Safe:

Vaccine & Treatment Medical News:

Aid & Financial Assistance:

• How to Suspend Your Mortgage Payments During Coronavirus Turmoil (Wall Street Journal)

• But see: Stimulus checks, small business aid, and “reopening” can’t rescue the economy (Vox)

Healthcare system issues:

• How America’s Hospitals Survived the First Wave of the Coronavirus (ProPublica)

• Antibody Tests Are Everywhere Now and Confusing Everyone (Businessweek)

• Coronavirus Has a Massive Impact on Cancer Care (Bloomberg)

• Global Deaths Due to Various Causes and COVID-19 in 2020 (Flourish)

• Patients with underlying conditions were 12 times as likely to die of covid-19 as otherwise healthy people, CDC finds (WaPo)

• Covid-19 Is Bad. But It May Not Be the ‘Big One’ : Health experts want a 9/11 Commission-style report on the US pandemic response. They say we must forecast and prepare for outbreaks as we do for wars or weather (Wired)

• WHO: COVID-19 pandemic is ‘accelerating,’ in ‘new and dangerous phase’ (Markewatch)

• Slowing the Coronavirus Is Speeding the Spread of Other Diseases (New York Times)

We suck at this:

• In Vietnam, There Have Been Fewer Than 300 COVID-19 Cases And No Deaths. Here’s Why (NPR) see also How this country of 97 million kept its coronavirus death toll at zero (CNN)

• Coronavirus: How ‘overreaction’ made Vietnam a virus success (BBC)

• How Hong Kong Did It: With the government flailing, the city’s citizens decided to organize their own coronavirus response. (The Atlantic)

• How Iceland Beat the Coronavirus (New Yorker) see also How Iceland Beat Covid-19 (So Far) (Kottke)

• Taiwan’s Weapon Against Coronavirus: An Epidemiologist as Vice President (New York Times)

• The Country with the Best Covid-19 Response? Mongolia. (Kottke)

• With No Current Cases, New Zealand Lifts Remaining COVID-19 Restrictions (NPR)

• Vietnam, Population 95 Million, Has Recorded 0 Deaths from Covid-19 (Kottke)

• COVID Was Never “Under Control” in America (Slate)

• Sweden sucks too: Sweden Remains Far From Herd Immunity Despite Softer Lockdown (Bloomberg)

Re-Opening:

• “Totally predictable”: State reopenings have backfired (Vox)

• Florida sets another single-day coronavirus case record with nearly 4,000 infections (Tampa Bay Times)

• WHO: COVID-19 pandemic is ‘accelerating,’ in ‘new and dangerous phase’ (Marketwatch)

• The Virus Will Win: Americans are pretending that the pandemic is over. It certainly is not. (The Atlantic)

• How’s the Economy Doing? Watch the Dentists (New York Times)

• Cut and run: the underground hairdressers of lockdown (The Guardian)

• A Case Study for Second Wave Lockdowns (Bloomberg)

• Why Acting Fast Is the Key to Beating a Second Wave of Covid-19 (Bloomberg)

• 10 states are seeing their highest average of daily new Covid-19 cases since the pandemic started (CNN)

• Sweden Proves ‘Surprisingly Slow’ in Achieving Herd Immunity (Bloomberg)

• New Yorkers Now Can Return to the Office. Most Are Staying Away. (Wall Street Journal)

• The High Cost of Panic-Moving (The Atlantic)

• A Woman And 15 Of Her Friends Have The Coronavirus After One Night Out (Buzzfeed)

Post-Crisis:

• This Texas Town Is America’s COVID-19 Future (Buzzfeed)

• How the Coronavirus Will Reshape Architecture (New Yorker)

• A warning from South Korea: the ‘fantasy’ of returning to normal life (Financial Times)

• To prepare for the next pandemic, the U.S. needs to change its national security priorities (WaPo)

• Rush to Disinfect Offices Has Some Environmental Health Experts Worried (Bloomberg)

• Dr. Fauci says normalcy may not return until next year following Covid-19 case spikes (CNN)

• U.S. Meat Plants Are Deadly as Ever, With No Incentive to Change (Businessweek)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jeremy Siegel of Wharton School of Business, Wisdom Tree, and author of Stocks for the Long Run, discussing valuations and asset management under lockdown.

Why Acting Fast Is the Key to Beating a Second Wave of Covid-19



Source: Bloomberg

