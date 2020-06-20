10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Organic Guatemalan coffee, grab a seat by the pool, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• The High Cost of Income Inequality: Why the Widening Wealth Gap Is Bad News for Everyone (Barron’s)

• Jon Stewart Is Back to Weigh In (New York Times Magazine)

• How Robinhood Convinced Millennials to Trade Their Way Through a Pandemic: The $8.3 billion stock trading startup fumbled into the financial crisis — and is now winning it. (Medium)

• Interview: Marc Andreessen (Observer Effect)

• How I Learned to Cook Again: A Culinary Tragedy (Businessweek)

• Boaz Weinstein Is Making Bank. He’s Not Happy That You Know About It. (Institutional Investor)

• The Rage Unifying Boomers and Gen Z (The Atlantic)

• “He’s the Chosen One to Run America”: Inside the Cult of Trump, His Rallies Are Church and He Is the Gospel (Vanity Fair) see also Millions of Americans Believe Trump Is Fighting Literal Demons (Foreign Policy)

• How Humanity Has Unleashed a Flood of Zoonotic Diseases (New York Times Magazine)

• Mozart’s infinite riches: A single body of work, such as the piano concertos, can provide an inexhaustible spring of delight (Standpoint)

Coronavirus has come to Trump Country



Source: Washington Post

