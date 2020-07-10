10 Wednesday AM Reads

Its July! The year is half over. And now, our mid-week morning WFH reads:

• Black and White on Wall Street: The Unwritten Code on Race (Bloomberg)

• When should you sell your stocks? Only in these cases (Fortune)

• What A COVID-19 Second Wave Means For Investors (Charles Schwab)

• New Flood-Risk Data Threatens to Change Millions of American Home Prices (Bloomberg)

• Coffee’s for Closers: How a Short Seller’s Warning Helped Take Down Luckin Coffee (Wall Street Journal)

• Why is Gold Valuable? (Of Dollars And Data)

• Apple and Facebook (Stratechery)

• Millions track the pandemic on Johns Hopkins’s dashboard. Those who built it say some miss the real story. (Washington Post)

• The dirty secret behind Ben Shapiro’s extraordinary success on Facebook (Popular Information)

• Carl Reiner, Multifaceted Master of Comedy: A gifted comic actor, he spent most of his career slightly out of the spotlight — writing, directing and letting others get the laughs. (New York Times)

Wealth Growth Resilience in Weathering Crises



Source: BGC

