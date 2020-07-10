10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• The S&P 500 Grows Ever More Concentrated: Does this bode well for small-value stocks? (Morningstar)

• Residential real estate is a solid a portfolio diversifier: Look what happened to home prices when the coronavirus sent stocks into a bear market (Marketwatch)

• Should Universities Spend More From Their Endowments? During the virus-driven recession, universities are wrestling with whether they should dip deeper into their endowments. The short answer seems to be no. (Chief Investment Officer)

• Frackers Are in Crisis, Endangering America’s Energy Renaissance: Even before the pandemic, West Texas was reeling and Wall Street was running out of patience with the industry. (Businessweek)

• In Electric Car Market, It’s Tesla and a Jumbled Field of Also-Rans: Most traditional carmakers are struggling to produce and market electric vehicles even as Tesla sells hundreds of thousands of its luxury models (New York Times)

• Winning Streak of Big Cities Fades With 2020 Crises: Coronavirus, anger over policing and strained budgets pack triple punch in cities like New York, Los Angeles and Boston, but don’t count cities out (Wall Street Journal)

• The Future of Our Food Supply: From grocery stores and online delivery to farms and restaurants, how and where we get our food may never look the same. (Citylab)

• Fact-check of viral climate misinformation removed from Facebook: Facebook does not treat climate misinformation the same as coronavirus misinformation because “climate change is not an urgent problem.” (Heated) see also How Facebook Handles Climate Disinformation: Exempting opinion articles from fact-checking amounts to a huge loophole for climate change deniers. (New York Times)

• Does the Lincoln Project have a secret agenda? The answer is surprising: Are Lincoln Project Republicans converts, temporary allies of convenience, or ideological Trojan horse virus? (Washington Post)

• How the Rays Became MLB’s Outliers by Finding MLB’s Outliers: How do you explain Tampa Bay’s unconventional rise to prominence? Start with the story of pitcher Peter Fairbanks. (Sports Illustrated)