Covid Mortality Rates by Country



Source: Johns Hopkins University

For the twenty countries currently most affected by COVID-19 worldwide, the bars in the chart above show the number of deaths per 100,000 population (this represents a country’s general population, with both confirmed cases and healthy people). Countries at the top of this figure have the most deaths proportionally to their COVID-19 cases or population, not necessarily the most deaths overall.

You can also see a full table of Johns Hopkins’ Cases and mortality by country here.