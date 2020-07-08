Covid-19 Risk Level by State/County

COVID Risk Level Map and COVID Suppression Guidance



Source: Pandemics Explained

How severe is the pandemic where you live? Browse the COVID Risk Levels Dashboard It was created by a stellar group of medical professionals: Harvard Global Health Institute, Harvard’s Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, Rockefeller Foundation, CovidActNow, Covid-Local, CIDRAP and others:

“To help cut through the noise and sometimes conflicting advice, a network of research, policy and public health experts convened by Harvard’s Global Health Institute and Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics today launches a Key Metrics For COVID Suppression framework that provides clear, accessible guidance to policy makers and the public on how to target and suppress COVID-19 more effectively across the nation.”

Its another good resource for quantitative data for anyone who wants to do a more granular dive into the specifics of local infection rates and responses.

Hat tip Tadas!