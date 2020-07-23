Covid Confirmed Cases & Deaths by Country

When any government (including USA) stops collecting and/or disseminating data, it is typically because it is not encouraging to the government in power.
Of the 15 million plus global infections, just 3 countries — the United States, Brazil and India — account for almost half of all infections and 40% of all fatalities. The United States has only 4.2% of the world’s population, but accounts for about one quarter (24%) of the Covid-19 related deaths.
The full set of data from Johns Hopkins gets updated daily. Click on either table to see the latest update.
Cases and mortality by country: Confirmed infections
Source: Johns Hopkins
Cases and mortality by country: Deaths
Source: Johns Hopkins