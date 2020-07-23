Covid Confirmed Cases & Deaths by Country

When any government (including USA) stops collecting and/or disseminating data, it is typically because it is not encouraging to the government in power.

Of the 15 million plus global infections, just 3 countries — the United States, Brazil and India — account for almost half of all infections and 40% of all fatalities. The United States has only 4.2% of the world’s population, but accounts for about one quarter (24%) of the Covid-19 related deaths.

The full set of data from Johns Hopkins gets updated daily. Click on either table to see the latest update.

Cases and mortality by country: Confirmed infections



Source: Johns Hopkins

Cases and mortality by country: Deaths



Source: Johns Hopkins