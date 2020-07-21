Is Your State Doing Enough Coronavirus Testing?
Source: New York Times
The number of daily coronavirus tests being conducted in the United States is only 35 percent of the level considered necessary to mitigate the spread of the virus, as many states struggle to increase testing and catch up to the recent surge in cases.
We suck at this:
An average of 715,000 people per day were tested over the past week, according to data collected by the Covid Tracking Project, far below the current nationwide target of 2.0 million daily tests. The target, which is based on a methodology developed by researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute, is different for each state and varies over time as infection rates change.